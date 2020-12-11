By Ashley McCarty

Manchester Township has regained financial stability after more than 18 years in a state of fiscal emergency.

The Adams County Township of 2,052 people was placed in fiscal emergency on Sept. 20, 2002 in response to the Township having three deficit fund balances.

“I applaud the leaders and citizens of Manchester Township for making the sacrifices and hard decisions to achieve the necessary balance for a fiscally responsible community,” said State Auditor Keith Faber in a press release.

One of the hardest decisions that the leadership of Manchester had to make was closing their police department.

“It was our biggest fund that was not solvent. We didn’t have the money to operate the department. The tax levy money was not enough to generate the income needed to fund a full department, so cutting that was the biggest decision that we had to make,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

It was costing the village roughly $200,000 to operate the department. In tax revenue, the village only brings in between $55/$60,000.

“The rest of that came out of the general fund. We just didn’t have an extra $120 to $130,000 to fund it. So, that was our biggest decision we had to make, and then just making sure — like EMS — making the changes that we needed to make in other departments to make sure that we stuck within our budget, watching our budget, things like that, but the biggest thing was closing our police department. Had we not done that, we would not be out of fiscal emergency, no way we could have been out right now,” said Blythe.

To be released from fiscal emergency, the township had to satisfy the following requirements:

● Effectively implement a financial accounting and reporting system;

● Correct or eliminate all of the fiscal emergency conditions; no new conditions have occurred and it appears that based on the five-year forecast, the township will remain out of fiscal emergency during the forecast period;

● Meet the objectives of the financial plan; and

● Prepare a five-year forecast in accordance with standards issued by the Auditor of State and the opinion expressed by the Auditor of State is “non-adverse.”

The Township found the following additional revenue streams:

● Passed a 1 mill General Purpose Operating Levy $14,600/year

● Passed Cemetery Operating Levies to offset expenditures from the General Fund:

o Passed a .5 mill Cemetery Operating Levy $7,300/year

o Passed a 1 mill Cemetery Operating Levy $10,250/year

o Passed a 2 mill Cemetery Operating Levy $29,300/year

They also found $43,000 yearly in savings to the General Fund by allocating Trustee salaries and benefits to allowable funds. Additionally, Trustees eliminated employee positions and performed the work themselves such as mowing the cemetery and more maintenance.

“We are adamant about making sure we’re keeping an eye on the funds throughout the year. Making sure that our expenditure is where it should be at different points throughout the year. We’re cutting back what we can cut back on, but we’re really just watching our funds to make sure that they stay in the black,” said Blythe.

The liberation Manchester has attained from its fiscal status has afforded them new opportunities that weren’t available to them before.

“Being out of fiscal emergency has allowed us to apply for grants and principal forgiveness loans, things like that that we weren’t able to qualify for because of our fiscal status. It’s opened up a lot of doors, a lot of money that is available now; a lot with our Intelligence Buildings Infrastructure (IBI) money, the different sewer funding and water funding that we’re able to apply for we weren’t able to do while we were in fiscal emergency. The sewer project, and now starting the waterline project, those monies weren’t available to us because we were in fiscal emergency,” said Blythe.

Now that they’re out, they have the benefit of being able to obtain those loans and grants, she said.

“Getting out of fiscal emergency was the first step, and now [we must] maintain it. There’s still some work to be done, but we have a council that is committed to staying out of fiscal emergency. It opens up a lot of opportunities for us,” said Blythe.

Currently, there are 17 entities are in fiscal emergency. The Auditor’s Office Local Government Services works with those financially struggling to get their books in order and address problem areas.