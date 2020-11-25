Commissioners hold Nov. 16 meeting

Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Nov. 16, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Doug Hamilton.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to change the employment status of Tyffany Tolle from part time to full time janitor effective Nov. 23, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign the OEPA Home Sewage Treatment System (HSTS) pay request as presented by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Board: Personnel; Staffing; Cares Act fund expenditures; Children Services subgrant amendment.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to amend a subgrant agreement between Adams County Job and Family Services and the Adams County Children Services Board for Title XX TANF funds with an increase from $100,000 to $250,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

Dr. William Hablitzel, Health Commissioner, updated the Board concerning the county’s latest COVID statistic positivity rate per capita. Dr. Hablitzel discussed the school district’s plan for remote learning. He informed the Board that the Adams County Regional Medical Center plans to coordinate with the health department regarding vaccine refrigeration equipment. Also reviewed was the increased response by the Ohio Department of Health regarding facial coverings, hygiene measures, and social distancing. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the meeting.

Court Administrator Grooms discussed the following issues: COVID impact/jury trials; Video conference jail inmates; Facial coverings; CARES Act fund expenditures.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Run report/update (incident discussed with Jacob Kendall via conference call); Stations #100 and #200 update; Departmental budget; Personnel; Sale of obsolete vehicle; CARES Act fund expenditures.

Adams County Regional Medical Center CEO Alan Bird, Chief Nursing Officer Rachel Cummings, and Marketing Director Jason Francis met with the Board along with Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel to discuss a request for a grant from CARES Act Funds to ACRMC to be used for vaccine storage units (vaccines require specialized -94 degrees freezer storage), Rapid Fire test panels, and masks.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a grant to the Adams County Regional Medical Center in the amount of $332,986.25 to be paid from the CARES Act Fund to be used for specialized vaccine refrigeration units, Rapid Fire COVID test panels, and PPE. Vote: all aye.

Dr. Hablitzel also discussed COVID testing for jail inmates.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board:

Rebid sale of obsolete EMS vehicle; Sub grant agreements for CARES Act Funds;

A conference call was held with Airport Authority President Sharon Ashley to discuss the following issues: Revised 10 year ACIP plan; FAA Programming Grant application; personnel; Budgetary.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign the revised 10-year Capital Improvement Program (ACIP) FY2022 to FY2031 for the Alexander Salamon Airport as prepared by Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proceed with an application for the Alexander Salamon Airport FY 2021 FAA Programming Grant and authorize Commissioner Pell to sign required documents as prepared by Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize the purchase of a UV sanitizing light unit from the CARES Act Fund to be donated to the Adams County Homeless Shelter. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a service agreement with the Adams County Regional Medical Center for COVID-19 testing for inmates as needed at the Adams County Jail. Vote: all aye.

The Board also discussed the following issues: CARES Act expenditures-equipment, supplies, contract services; Government center flag display; Government Center/emergency door exit; Procurement card policy;

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the