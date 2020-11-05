Mary Nell (Askren) Horn, 88 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. Mary was born Aug. 16, 1932 in Winchester, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Horn; her parents Richard and Celesta Askren; and two brothers, Larry and David.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Carla), Shelly Spohn (Steve), Bob (Tammy) and Larry; also six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by six sisters and one brother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Centerville, OH.

