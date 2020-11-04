BOE reports successful election

By Ashley McCarty

The Adams County, Ohio General Election came to a close with another successful year.

The only two contested races, County Recorder, and County Coroner, were anything but nail-biters. From the time the first unofficial absentee voter report was presented at 8:05 p.m., the trend had already been set.

There were a total of 7,240 absentee votes this election, almost 42 percent of Adams County voters.

In the recorder race, incumbent Democrat Mark A. Tolle had garnered 3,487 votes; Republican Chris Moore with 3,551. In the coroner race, incumbent Republican Dr. David Parrett had 4,306 votes; Independent Dr. Robert Newman had 2,399.

By 8:33 p.m., six of 21 precincts were unofficially reported, now a total of 8,324 votes.

In the recorder race, Tolle now had 3,934 votes, Moore 4,144 votes. In the coroner race, Parrett now had 4,904 votes with Newman having 2,818.

The final results, with all 21 precincts, wouldn’t be released for an hour — though once the papers were printed, those final votes were the nail in the coffin for the already proposed losers.

Moore won over Tolle with 6,462 votes to 5,192 to secure his position as the new County Recorder. Parrett pledged victory over Newman with 7,418 votes to 3,827, succeeding in defending his title as County Coroner.