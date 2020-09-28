Sammie Deaton, 74, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. He was born Nov. 25, 1945 in Perry County, Kentucky, son of the late Blaine Deaton and Cassie Barger Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Rolph Deaton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Patt Deaton and Jeff Nelson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Deaton of Hamilton, Ohio, David Deaton of Xenia, Sammie Lynn Diggs of Manchester, and Deborah Lynn Justice of Manchester; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Sue Hoskins and husband Arnold; and brother, Doug Nelson.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:0 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.