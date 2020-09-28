Penny K. Collins

Penny Collins, 63 of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Penny married the love of her life Tivo (Tipper) Collins on Sept. 12, 1975 who preceded her in death.

Penny was palso roceeded in death by mother, Helen Marie Hesler, father Jess Hesler, sister Helen MaeHesler, and two brothers, Clyde Kennedy and James (Jim) Hesler.

She is survived by sons Michael Collins and John Delacruz both of West Union; two grandsons, Devin (Kelsey) Highlander and Seth Collins; one granddaughter, McKayla Taylor; one great grandson, Elliot Highlander; one great granddaughter, Everleigh; four sisters Jessie Lewis, Sharon Brumley, and Pam (Freddie) Holsinger, all of Manchester, and Mary (Bill) Brock of Arizona; two aunts, Janet McDaniel and Beverly Sutterfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Penny will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned for the family. Any donations can be made at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.