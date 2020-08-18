Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 3, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Larry Hoop via conference call.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne discussed the following issues with the Board: Possible modifications to address COVID 19 building access with CARES Act funding; Personnel.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to sign a Certificate of Special Recognition for Michael and Talitha Parks for organizing a food pantry distribution center for children in Adams County. Michael and Talitha Parks were present for the signing. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt the following resolution:

WHEREAS, the amount of taxes which may be raised within the ten mill limitation will be insufficient to provide an adequate amount for the necessary requirements of said Adams County, Ohio; and

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of County Commissioners of Adams County, Ohio, two-thirds of all members elected thereto concurring, that it is necessary to levy a tax in excess of the ten mill limitation for the benefit of Adams County, Ohio, for the purpose of providing sufficient funds for current expenses of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities in accordance with Sections 5705.19 (L), 5705.221, and 5705.222 of the Ohio Revised Code, at a rate not exceeding one and six-tenths (1.6) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to sixteen cents ($0.16) for every one hundred dollars of valuation, for a renewal of two existing levies on a single ballot for a tax of (1.60) mill for a period of ten (10) years commencing in tax year 2020 and first due in calendar year 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the question of levying a renewal tax be submitted to the electors of said Adams County at the General Election to be held at the usual voting places within said Adams County on the 3rd of November 2020; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that said levy be placed upon the tax list of the current year after the February settlement next succeeding the election, if a majority of the electors voting thereon vote in favor thereof; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the Clerk of this Board of County Commissioners be and is hereby directed to certify a copy of this Resolution to the Board of Elections, Adams, County, Ohio, ninety days prior to the election upon which it will be voted and notify said Board of Elections to cause notice of election on the question of levying said tax to be given as required by law. Vote: all aye

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: CARES Act funding/COVID 19 modifications.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session to discuss matters to be kept confidential (HIPAA) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (5) at 9:35 a.m. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 9:45 a.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Board: Adams County Training Center; ARC project rankings; Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) update.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to award the bid for the 2020 Adams County Mineral Springs Road Paving Project to the lowest bidder, Miller-Mason Paving Company, in the amount of $593,134.75 as recommended by Deputy Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to award the bid for the 2020 Adams County Blue Creek Road Paving Project to the lowest bidder, Brown County Asphalt, Inc., in the amount of $881,841.50 as recommended by Deputy Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: all aye.

Brian Poynter, Rumpke Waste and Recycling, met with the Commissioners to follow up on a proposal to provide trash pick-up at the jail facility and the Dog and Kennel Department. It was decided to remain with the McNeilan Trash Removal.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the request submitted by Wthe est Union Village Police Department for the donation of an obsolete vehicle no longer used by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in accordance with ORC 307.12 (D). Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issue with the Board: Personnel.

In addition to the previous discussion, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Whalen discussed the following issues with the Board and ECD Director Holly Johnson: Court house security/scanner training; Ohio EPA -Sewage abatement/Locust Grove Community.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Brett Geary, Clemans Nelson, Inc. to discuss FOP negotiations in accordance with ORC Section 121.22 (G) (4) at 11:27 a.m. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 11:48 a.m.

The Board held a conference call with Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises, to schedule a meeting to discuss 2021 county health insurance renewal rates along new CEBCO staff assignments. Also discussed was a vacancy on the CEBCO Board of Directors.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward Barbara Moore to adjourn. Vote: all aye, and the meeting was adjourned.