A book of resolution, a book of hope

By Judith Cooley-

“Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.” (Revelation 1:3)

People can defend the world and argue about it’s inherent “goodness”, but that would be for naught. The world is a place where the Devil roves freely throughout it.

There are people who are transformed by God’s love who do good works for Him and through Him, but the world itself is sinful and ever-devolving. All creation groans under the weight of sin. It’s during petulant and tumultuous times, such as these, that we garner great hope from the Book of life where it promises this place is not our home and victory waits for those who remain faithful to the Maker of Heaven and Earth. The book of Revelation is a book of resolutions- tying up loose ends, so to speak- and a book of divine hope.

Today there are pockets of our population going rogue, and from the footage it’s hard to believe a country, so young and founded on God, has deteriorated so quickly and so unapologetically. There is comfort, though. Our comfort is found in the promise of a new home. Jesus, who sacrificed Himself, as a ransom for many, promises there will be peace one day, there will be justice, and there will be purity when the old world has passed away.

Revelation can be an intimidating book to read trying to sift through prophecy, symbolism, and concrete details, but it is worth the effort indeed. Revelation paints the picture of the victorious King of Kings, victorious people, and an avenged God. Even if Revelation was stripped down to the details easily understood- concrete details- we can see a hopeful and beautiful closure to the story of humanity. We can all imagine peace, purity, and goodness. We can picture gold, precious stones, gems, and rainbows. We can recall sounds of crowds chanting in unison (only this time in praise and adoration of our God).

Rereading Revelation has inspired a calmness and a peace that I’d lost track of recently. Exploring the text has shown me once again the grand plan that will never be toppled, and that God reigns supreme. There will be rewards for righteousness and faithfulness. There will also be punishment for wrongfulness and sin.

Jesus will one day be recognized by every person for what He is which is the holy, atoning, loving, Savior who overcame hell, death, and the grave to prepare a place for anyone willing to call Him Lord. What Christians cannot do during these tenuous times is fall away from the anchor found in Christ of Savior. On Christ the solid rock we stand. In His words, we find hope and truth. By accepting His promises, we experience His peace.

The book of Revelation is quite hopeful and beautiful. It’s the perfect resolution of justice. Our hearts ache for those perishing apart from God, which is why we must do our best to reach people while we still have the time on earth to do so, for their eternal soul. The beauty rests in the finality of God’s judgment. God’s plan of redemption will come full circle one day and those who don’t fall away will one day be one with Him in His perfect place, His holy city.

What a world that will be, where God is among us. Until that day comes, God is ever present in us, strengthening us, restoring us, molding us, and emboldening us. Until the day of perfect peace and unity reigns around us, we can have His peace within us and His hope inside of us. Blessed be the people who hold tight to His word until the very end.

” Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them. They will be His people, and God Himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” (Revelation 21:3-4)

“Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. Blessed are those who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may go through the gates into the city.” (Revelation 22: 12-14)