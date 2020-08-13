Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 27, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Christian Martin via conference call.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

Activity reports were filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for the weeks ending July 17, 2020 and July 24, 2020.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: COVID 19 policies and procedures update; CARES Act funding-invoices filed, other expenditures forthcoming.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Board: Vehicle maintenance; GovDeals.com account; Patient care reporting tablet replacement and software; Personnel; EMT training; COVID 19/new CDC and Ohio EMS guidelines; CARES Act funding.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to change to status of Ashley McClure from a PRN/part time EMT Basic to volunteer status effective July 27, 2020 as recommended by the Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Adam Dozier and Jayne Lawrence as PRN EMT Basics effective July 27, 2020 as recommended by the Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

Auditor David Gifford discussed the ballot language for the Adams County Board of DD tax levy which calls for the renewal of two existing levies on a single ballot issue in the amount of 1.6 mills for a period of ten years.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt the following resolution:

Whereas, the Adams County Board of Commissioners finds that it is necessary to seek a renewal of two existing levies on a single ballot issue for the purpose of providing services to eligible individuals with Developmental Disabilities in Adams County, Ohio by Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities at a rate not exceeding (1.60) mills for each one hundred dollar of valuation, which amounts to sixteen cents (0.16) for each one hundred dollars of valuation for a tax of (1.60) mill for a period of ten (10) years commencing in the tax year, 2020, first due in calendar year 2021; and

Whereas, the question of levying the additional tax will be submitted to the electors of Adams County at the General Election to be held at the usual voting places within Adams County on the 3rd day of November 2020;

Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Adams County Board of Commissioners as the taxing authority is requesting the Adams County Auditor to prepare a Certificate of Estimated Property Tax for current tax valuation of the subdivision and the amount of revenue that would be produced by 1.60 mills for the purpose of renewal tax pursuant to Sections 5705.19 (L) and 5705.222 of the Ohio Revised Code. The levy type is a renewal of two existing levies on a single ballot issue. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Board: Potential funding for broadband expansion; Resident requests waterline extension project/boundary lines; Adams County Training Center; Elevator modernization project; Home Sewage Treatment System (HSTS) program update.

At 10:30 a.m. four bids were opened for the 2020 Adams County Mineral Springs Road Paving 2020 Project and they read as follows: #1.) Miller-Mason Paving Company – $593,134.75; #2.) Brown County Construction Company-$667,259; #3. The Shelly Company $672,216.55; #4.) Brown County Asphalt, Inc- $ 629,765.75.

At 10:35 a.m. four bids were opened for the 2020 Adams County Blue Creek Road Paving Project and they read as follows: #1.) Miller-Mason Paving Company – $929,799.50; #2.) Brown County Construction Company-$897,515.; #3.) The Shelly Company $946,946.20; #4.) Brown County Asphalt, Inc- $ 881,841.50.

The bids for both projects were turned over to Deputy County Engineer Lee Pertuset to be taken under advisement. Those present for the opening of the bids were Steve Pederson, Brown County Construction, Olivia Rees, The Shelly Company and Dwayne Sawyers, Brown County Asphalt, Inc.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the Board to discuss the following legal issues: Training center arrangement letter.

Connie Schommer met with the Commissioners, Rick Adamson, Adams County Regional Water District, ECD Director Holly Johnson, and Amanda Fraley, Administrative Assistant, to discuss a proposed water line extension project to her property on Heron Road. Mr. Adamson stated Mrs. Schommer’s property lies within the territory served by Highland County Water Company, Inc. and that he was willing to contact them to discuss the proposed project further.

The Board held a conference call with Bryon Kirker, Richmond Insurance Agency, Ali Redmond, Membership Services Manager, and John Brownlee, CCAO Property and Casualty Insurance, to review the county’s CORSA Annual Stewardship Report.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.