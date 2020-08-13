By Allison Burton-

You can now pick up your completion prize for our 2020 Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story.” Once you have achieved your Beanstack reading hours goal, call your local library branch and ask about picking up your “Imagine Your Story” themed prize. Everyone who completes their reading challenge will receive a drawstring backpack filled with assorted other prizes, and if you complete eight of the 15 activities listed on Beanstack, you will also receive a browsing book bag. As a reminder, the reading goals for each age group are Kids (Ages 0-9) = 10 hours; Teens (Ages 10-17) = 16 hours; and Adults (Ages 18+) = 20 hours. To log your reading hours and activities, download the free Beanstack app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or access Beanstack in your web browser via the link available on our website: adamscolibrary.org. But hurry, the 2020 Summer Reading Program ends Saturday, Aug. 15.

All Adams County Public Library locations now have extended hours for their curbside and drive-thru services. Their new operating hours are as follows: Manchester Library—Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3- 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 3- 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3- 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3- 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Although our buildings remain closed for the time being, we’re bringing library programs home to you with our ACPL Virtual Storytime. These engaging videos feature some of your favorite librarians reading children’s books, singing songs, chanting rhymes, and recommending crafts and children’s books. We even have Storytime with Adams County Stars, in which you’ll watch local business owners, community leaders, and politicians read children’s stories and recommend fun activities to do with your family. New videos are added every day, Monday through Saturday, so be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss a single one.

Library Resource Spotlight: Remember that you can access eBooks, digital audiobooks, movies, and more 24/7 using OverDrive and Hoopla Digital. Simply log in using your library card and PIN number to browse thousands of titles available to borrow or place on hold. You can read, watch, or listen to these titles on your computer or mobile device by downloading their respective apps.

Each Adams County Public Library location currently offers a weekly Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under, going on now through Aug. 14. These free meals are available for pickup from noon- 3 p.m. at the Manchester Library on Tuesdays, the West Union Library on Wednesdays, the Peebles Library on Thursdays, and the North Adams Library on Fridays. When you arrive at your local branch, call the library to receive your meals. Caregivers as well as children can pick up meals, but if you are picking up for your child, please state his or her name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.