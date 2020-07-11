Alice Faye Mendenhall, 68 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Faye was born in Peebles on Dec. 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Irene (Robinson) Mendenhall. Faye was retired from her work as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two brothers, Dale (Linda) Mendenhall of West Union and Dean (Julie) Mendenhall of Florida; and by a sister, Sharon (Larry) Stevens of West Union. Faye is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services, officiated by Dave Hopkins, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union, in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Cedar Fork Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

