Larry Walton Humphrey, age 83 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Larry was born April 16, 1937 in McArthur, Ohio, to the late Harmon and Mary Humphrey. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; a sister, Carol; his step-father, Leslie Chandler; and a daughter, Nanette.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sue Humphrey; sons, Larry Jr. of Garden Grove, California and Michael (Karen) of Marysville, Ohio; daughters, Sonja (Tom) of Spencer, Indiana and Kayleigh (Nathaniel) of Steilacoom, Washington; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sherry (Ed) Dickson of Waverly, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

