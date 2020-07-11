Walter Lee Bays, age 71 of Battle Creek, died at Bronson Hospital Battle Creek on July 8, 2020. He was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Bradyville, Ohio, the son of Edward and Alma (Cooper) Bays.

Walter was a graduate of Jefferson High School and he served in the U.S. Navy as an Electrician and HVAC Technician and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years. For 14 years, he worked for the City of Kalamazoo at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

On Sept. 10, 1968, he married Elizabeth “Libby” Crummie. Along with his wife Libby, he is survived by his children, Edward Bays, Susana (Todd) Wright, and Michelle (Eric) Johnson; his grandchildren, Dillon Bays, Meaghan Boes, Sarah, Jared, and Noah Wright and Zoe Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Destiny, Avery, and Evan Todd Bays; his brothers and sisters, Harold Bays, Betty (Junior) Morrison, Brenda Sue Saleh, Claudette Draeger, and Diane (Michael) Scott; and many nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harry Bays, and his sisters, Doris Jones and Barbara Jean Khun, and his sister-in-law Pat Bays and brother-in-law Barney Draeger.

A Church Service will be held at Urbandale Baptist Church in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he was a member. Walter will be buried with military honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Walter’s honor to the Disabled American Veterans.