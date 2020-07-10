Donald Eugene Grabill, 63 years, of Highland Acres, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.

Donald was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Feb. 8, 1957, the son of the late Dana and Eliza Ann (Workman) Grabill.

He is survived by his two sons, Donald (Crystal) Grabill and Daniel (Ashley Williams) Grabill. Donald also leaves behind a brother, John Grabill, and three sisters, Sheryl Grabill Stone, Bonnie Elliott, and Anita Eury. He will be sadly missed by his seven grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends.

Funeral services, officiated by Keith Perkins, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

