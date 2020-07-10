Christopher A. McGowan

Christopher Allan McGowan, 41, of Waverly, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Ohio Health Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born June 3, 1979 in Maysville Ky., son of James Allan (Julia) McGowan of Maysville, Ky. and Denise Lynne Clark (Kevin) Ginn of Maysville, Ky. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roger Clark; paternal grandparents, James and Margie McGowan; and an aunt, Michelle Clark.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Janet Clark of Manchester; sister, Melissa McGowan of Maysville, Ky.; half-brother, Aaron McGowan; five step-sisters; nephew, Danny Ruark; and his aunts, Jackie (Steve) Bauer of Beechmont, Ohio and Jolene McGowan of Napoleon, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m,- 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will follow the visitation at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.