Martha Bell Grooms, 90 of Manchester, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Ohio Valley Manor.

Mrs. Grooms was the widow of Howard Grooms. She was retired from the Hercules Trouser Company and was a member of the Manchester United Methodist Church, Manchester VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and The Red Hat Society.

Martha was born in West Union, Ohio on June 14, 1930, the daughter of the late Thurman and Minnie Tomlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alta Leonard, Nellie Carrington, and Helen Cluxton; and brothers, Thurman Tomlin, George Tomlin, and Gary Tomlin.

Mrs. Grooms is survived by two sons, Dale (Pam) Grooms of West Union, Ohio and Greg (Sharon) Grooms of Bowling Green, Ky. Also surviving are grandchildren Kim (Scott) Skaggs, Brandon (Shelly) Grooms, and Courtney (Daniel) Meador, along with great-grandchildren Alexandra, Allison, Ryan, Branson, Trae, Landon, and Mason. Additional survivors include sisters Mary Abbott, Golda Allen, and Sue Huntley; brothers Dallas Tomlin, Dave Tomlin, and Doug Tomlin; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the family with Dave Sugarbaker officiating. The Thompson Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family. Burial will be held in the Kirker Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be Scott Skaggs, Ryan Skaggs, Brandon Grooms, Branson Grooms, Trae Grooms, Daniel Meador, Landon Meador, and Mason Meador.

Memorials can be made to the Manchester United Methodist Church and the Hospice of Hope.

