Glenn Michael McGuire, age 66, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday June 10, 2020 at home. Glenn was born Sept. 19, 1953 in Olive Hill, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Jones McGuire and Juanita Littleton.

Glenn is survived by wife, Ruby Jean Reilly McGuire of Lynx; six children, Brian Rielly, Sr. of Lynx, Danny Gipson of Mansfield, Carlotta Gipson of Mansfield, Matthew McGuire of Mansfield, Mark McGuire of Mansfield, and Glenn McGuire, Jr. of Caldwell; three brothers, James Jones McGuire of Florida, Jeff McGuire of Cincinnati, and Dallas Franklin McGuire of Mansfield; four sisters, Elizabeth Perrine of Live Oaks, Florida, Mary Lee Holbrooks (Ray) of Salina, Sally Stimmell (Jim) of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Iva Mae Lewis of Mansfield; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and special cousins.

Glenn was a former employee of K and K Enterprises in Sandusky for five years and was employed at many other companies throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.