Laura B. Hoskins, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Laura was born Nov. 25, 1935 in Manchester, Ky. to the late James Frances and Edna Mae (Hensley) Garrison. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Hoskins, daughter Anna Faye Snyder, brother Woodard Garrison, and sister Jimmi Philpot.

Survivors include three daughters, Edna Marie Ward and Dana of West Union, Ohio, Mattie Darline Hibbs and Wayne of Midland, Ohio, and Ragene Kitchen and Roy of Winchester, Ohio; two sons, Oscar Wayne Hoskins of West Union, Ohio, and James Daniel Hoskins of Goddard, Ky.; brother Walter Garrison and Stephanie of California; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Acree officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 10 a.m.- noon.. Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, social distancing practices will be followed and the family will observe the visitation, but will not participate in a receiving line.

Memorials can be made in Laura’s memory to the Hospice of Hope.

Family and friends can sign Laura’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.