By Austin Rust-

On Wednesday, May 6, Jeremy A. Kremin was arrested by Adams County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Kenneth W. Dick on the charge that on, about, or between April 24, 2020 and April 26, 2020, at or near Wilson Children’s Home in West Union, Adams County, Ohio, he did create a photograph of a minor in a state of nudity in violation of ORC Section 2907.323 (A)(1).

The affidavit filed in this case states that a minor child (born Jan. 28, 2004) reported to law enforcement that Jeremy A. Kremin had her take nude photographs of herself with the promise of providing her with cigarettes. The minor stated that these nude photographs were taken on a cellphone provided to her by Kremin. On May 6, 2020, Jeremy A. Kremin admitted that he had provided the same minor with his cellphone so that she could take nude photographs of her bare breasts and vagina, and stated he would trade said minor cigarettes for these nude photographs.

Kremin, age 41, resides in Rarden, Ohio. At the time of the incident which led to his arrest, Kremin was employed as a Residential Care Worker at the Wilson Children’s Home in West Union. Kremin had served in this capacity since May 30, 2019, according to Executive Director of Adams County Children Services Jill Wright, and is now on unpaid administrative leave.

A provided job description for the Residential Care Worker position at Wilson Children’s Home lists “responsibility for management and supervision of a residential unit of children, ages 10 to 18, of, up to, or as many as twenty (20) residents” as its primary job duty. Other duties include cooking meals, housekeeping, preparing written records, and securing medical care for residents.

Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley had no official comment on the case, as of press time, except that it remains under further investigation. According to court records, Jeremy A. Kremin was arraigned in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, May 7.