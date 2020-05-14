Primary Election results official as of Monday

By Austin Rust-

On Monday, May 11, the Adams County Board of Elections released the official local results of Ohio’s March 17, 2020 (and April 28, 2020) Primary Election. These results are tabulated from all ballots cast on or for both election dates, including provisional ballots, and give final counts.

According to official results, 16,579 Adams County residents were registered to vote in Ohio’s 2020 Primary Election, and 4,350 (26.24%) cast their ballots. In comparison, there were 16,370 Adams County residents registered to vote in Ohio’s 2016 Primary Election, and 7,155 (~ 44%) cast their ballots, possibly marking the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on voter turnout.

To avoid harmful spread of COVID-19, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton issued a public health order to close polling locations in Ohio on Tuesday, March 17; absentee ballots requested for this election date were collected and sealed, per Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directives, and the period for absentee voting by mail was extended to April 28, 2020. On Election Day, limited in-person voting was permitted under limited circumstances.

The local official results tabulated for Ohio’s 2020 Presidential Primary Election state:

In Adams County, 877 (57.58%) of 1,523 Democratic Party-registered voters cast their ballots in the Democratic Party Presidential Primary. Candidate Joseph R. Biden, Jr. received 633 votes, at roughly 72% of the total; Bernie Sanders received 111 votes; Michael R. Bloomberg received 34 votes; Elizabeth Warren received 22 votes; and Pete Buttigieg received 10 votes.

In Adams County, 3,467 (64.30%) of 5,392 Republican Party-registered voters cast their ballots in the Republican Party Presidential Primary. The sole candidate, incumbent President Donald J. Trump received 3,166 votes, with 3,119 votes for Ohio 2nd Congressional District delegates.

In the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District race, Democratic Party candidate Jaime M. Castle (D) received 654 votes. Incumbent U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup (R) received 3,098 votes, and H. Robert Harris (R) received 201 votes.

In the race for the Ohio Supreme Court Justice term ending January 1, 2021, Democratic Party candidate John P. O’Donnell (D) received 640 votes, and incumbent Justice Sharon L. Kennedy (R) received 2,589 votes.

In the race for the Ohio Supreme Court Justice term ending January 2, 2021, Democratic Party candidate Jennifer Brunner (D) received 634 votes, and incumbent Justice Judith L. French (R) received 2,473 votes.

In the State Senator for Ohio’s 14th State Senate District race, Demoratic Party candidate Ryan Ottney (D) received 671 votes. Incumbent State Senator Terry Johnson (R) received 2,943 votes, and David Uible (R) received 296 votes.

In this Primary Election, no valid petition was filed by a Democratic Party-registered candidate for the Adams County Commissioner term ending on January 2, 2021. Incumbent Adams County Commissioner Teresa Diane Ward received 1,709 votes, and Dane R. Clark received 1,648 votes.

In this Primary Election, no valid petition was filed by a Democratic Party-registered candidate for the Adams County Commissioner term ending on January 3, 2021. Incumbent Adams County Commissioner Barbara Moore received 2,205 votes, and Troy L. Dotson received 1,167 votes.

In the race for Adams County Clerk of Courts, no valid petition was filed by a Democratic Party registered candidate. Incumbent Adams County Clerk of Courts Larry Heller received 1,960 votes, Holly Johnson received 801 votes, and Helen Cluxton Williams received 586 votes.

In the race for the position of Adams County Recorder, incumbent Recorder Mark A. Tolle (D) received 787 votes, and challenger Chris Moore (R) received 2,486 votes.

In the village of West Union, a proposed tax levy to fund firefighting and emergency medical services (EMS) at a rate of 3.5 mills for a duration of 5 years was put to a vote, but did not pass. Of 458 total votes cast, 160 were for (in support of) the levy, and 270 were against the levy.

To view the final official results of the 2020 Primary Election in Adams County, complete with vote counts and precinct breakdowns, visit the Adams County Board of Elections’ website. These results, along with the results of past elections, are found at the following page: https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/election-info/election-night-results/.