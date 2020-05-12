ACOVSD revises Pre-School and Kindergarten Registration

To comply with the “Stay Safe Ohio” Order, the Adams County Ohio Valley School District has revised its procedures for pre-school and kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year.

For pre-school, registration will be held on May 12, 14, 19, and 21 from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Oliver School, 3964 Wheat Ridge Road in West Union.

Children must be four years old by Sept. 30, 2020 and may be eleigible for free tuition or reduced fees, with both AM and PM classes available.

The following documents must be brought to registration: Birth Certificate, Proof of Residency (water bill, phone bill, or bank statement with current address), and Custody Papers (if applicable).

For more information, contact the ACOVSD Preschool Supervisor at amy.rau@ovsd.us.

For kindergarten registration, call the elementary school that your child plans to attend and schedule an appointment to scan and finalize all documents. Go to https://registration.ovsd.us/login to pre-register for kindergarten prior to your appointment. Write down your username, login, and email used.

Prospective kindergarten students must be five years old by Sept. 30, 2020.

Bring the following documents to your appointment: Birth Certificate, Proof of Residency (water bill, phone bill, or bank statement with current address), Shot Record, and Custody Papers (if applicable).

The ACOVSD Elementary schools can be reached at the following numbers: North Adams Elementary (937) 386-2516; Peebles Elementary (937) 587-2611; and West Union Elementary (937) 544-2951.