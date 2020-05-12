Heather Walsh, 36 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Heather was born in Kettering, Ohio, on May 8, 1984, the daughter of James and Patricia (Mish) Walsh.

In addition to her parents, Jim and Pat Walsh, of West Union, Heather is survived by her daughter, Annalee, of West Union; and a brother, Erick Hanneken, of West Union. Heather will be missed by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her dear friends.

According to Heather’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

