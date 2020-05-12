Adams County Common Pleas Court Report

April 3, 2020

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Cassandra D. Brown, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (It is ordered that transcripts are to be prepared.)

State of Ohio vs Cassandra D. Brown, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Brian Goldberg appointed as Counsel for the Defendant.)

State of Ohio vs John W. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Sentencing is rescheduled for 4/20/20 at 10 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremiah Tolle, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Jury trial set for 4/6/20 – 4/7/20 has been vacated at this time due to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine “Declaring a State of Emergency” through executive order 2020-01D in response to COVID-19.)

State of Ohio vs Jeremiah Tolle, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($50,000 O.R. bond, Curfew 8 a.m. to noon, No visitors on property.)

State of Ohio vs Shawn Thomas, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Sentencing is rescheduled to 4/24/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Nehus, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Defendant’s motion to suppress is not well taken, The Court finds the stop was constitutionally valid, Therefore the motion is hereby overruled and denied.)

State of Ohio vs Jason Nehus, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Jury Trial set for 4/6/20 – 4/7/20 has been vacated due to Gov. Mike DeWine “Declaring a State of Emergency,” Jury trial rescheduled for 5/7/20 – 5/8/20.)

State of Ohio vs John W. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Copy of Journal Entry Filed. (Sentencing rescheduled for 4/20/20 at 10 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Micah Parker, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 O.R., Can not be around or near any firearms.)

State of Ohio vs Joy Helterbridle, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Hearing rescheduled for 5/8/2020 at 3 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Dakota Murphy, Judgment Entry:n Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor/finding, F2, Sentencing set for 3/30/20 per stipulated plea.) Offender with request attached issued to the Sheriff of Adams County, Ohio.

State of Ohio vs Dakota Murphy, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentence filed. (Defendant convicted of unlawful sexual conduct w/minor/finding, F2, Sentenced to 4 yrs prisons, Mandatory 5 yrs PRC, Classified as tier 2 sex offender for 25 yrs, 74 days credit, $300 fine, Shall offender with request attached issued to the Sheriff of Adams County, Ohio.

State of Ohio vs Dakota Murphy, Judgment Entry: Explanation of duties to register as a sex offender or child victim offender duties commencing on or after January 1, 2008 (ORC 2950.04 OR 2950.41) filed. Offender with request attached issued to the Sheriff of Adams County, Ohio.

State of Ohio vs Jerrica Dawson, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 5/6/20 at 12:00 p.m. and Jury trial on 6/1/20 and 6/2/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Dolores J. Meeks, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 5/4/20 at 12:30 p.m. and Jury trial on 6/1/20 and 6/2/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Mullis, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial and Jury trial not yet set/COVID-19.)

State of Ohio vs Dennis Taylor, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 5/28/20 at 12 p.m. and Jury trial on 6/29/20- 6/30/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Anderson Tomlin, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final Pretrial on 5/28/20 at 12 p.m. and Jury trial on 6/29/20 – 6/30/20 at 9 a.m.)

Domestic Relations Division

Linda Jones vs Jimmy Daniel Jones, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor failed to appear, Obligor shall appear for hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Rick Darnell vs Valerie Ann Darnell, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Hearing set for 6/11/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Robert P. Wolke vs Toni M. Wolke, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Obligor shall appear for hearing on 6/11/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Donna Copas vs Matthew W. Copas, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Matthew Copas shall appear for hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Veronica Kimmerly vs Donald Kimmerly, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, No further hearings will be scheduled.)

Keri Colvin vs Craig Colvin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance Filed. (Case before Court for pretrial/Gal report/Scheduling Conference, Case is continued for GAL report/Review hearing/Hearing on motions to 8/17/2020 at 1 p.m., Dr Smiley to have his report to the GAL and Counsel by July 20.)

State Of Michigan, Ex Rel vs Larry L. Gilpin, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Obligor Larry shall appear for hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Janice Jones vs Thomas W. Jones, Judgment Entry: Nunc Pro Tunc Judgment Entry Filed. (This Nunc Pro Tunc Entry includes the Exhibit “A” for the real property which was referenced but omitted from the original entry.)

Sheena Young vs Christopher Young, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, It is therefore ordered that Administrative orders, It is therefore ordered that Administrative adjustment recommendation a copy of which is attached and marked Exhibit A is approved and adopted by the Court and made an order of this Court as fully as if rewritten herein.)

Bobbie Abbott vs Shane Abbott, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion by Plaintiff and for good cause shown the review on QDRO and child support set for 3/30/2020 hereby granted, The review on QDRO and child support shall be set for 5/4/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Arnold Adkins vs Crystal Adkins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Obligor shall appear for hearing on 6/11/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Nikki Jo Benedict vs Kory Tyler Benedict, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Pretrial/Motion is set for 7/22/20 at 1 p.m.)

Russell Gifford Jr vs Amanda Gifford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Matter before Court SUA Sponte regarding the motion hearing set for 3/31/2020 pursuant to the emergency order of 3/20/2020. This Case shall be continued, Case is continued for motion hearing on 6/12/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Amy Nichole Rosselott vs Brian Neil Rosselott, Judgment Entry: Qualified Domestic Relations Order Filed.

Kelly R. Lewis vs Shayla L. Lewis, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final Pre-trial is scheduled for 6/1/2020 at 10:00 a.m., Case is set for hearing on all pending motions on 7/28/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Kelly R. Lewis vs Shayla L. Lewis, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown this Court hereby orders defendant submit to a fair follicle drug test, Defendant shall contact proactive immediate case clinic in Wheelersburg by phone to schedule an appointment by 4/15/2020, Plaintiff shall be responsible for the cost of testing.)

Rex Bloomfield vs Candace Mitchell, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Case is continued for pre-trial/Final hearing to 4/20/2020 at 10 a.m.)

Damon O. Churchman vs Tiffany Churchman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case is set for contested divorce on 7/20/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Thomas Donovan Pennington vs Taylor Pennington, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Thomas Donovan Pennington vs Taylor Pennington, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting (Final appealable order) filed.

Sherry L. Williamson vs John E. Williamson Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order of continuance filed. (This Case is continued for pretrial/final hearing to 7/22/20 at 10 a.m.)

James R. Grooms vs Heather R. Hall-Grooms, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Pretrial is continued upon motion of the Plaintiff, Pretrial is continued until 5/4/2020 at 11 a.m.)

Monica R. Barlow vs David W. Barlow, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved.)

Monica R. Barlow vs David W. Barlow, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting filed.

Johnny Beekman vs Donnie Beekman, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved.)

Emile Jean Souder vs Geoffrey Wayne Souder, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Miranda Vearil vs Dustin Freeze, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed.(Marriage is dissolved)

Phillip C. Durr IV vs Chelsea L. Durr, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Phillip C. IV Durr vs Chelsea L. Durr, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting filed.

Jana D. Swartz vs Vallie J. Swartz, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial is scheduled for 5/4/2020 at 1 p.m., Case is set for contested divorce on 6/9/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Joshua Hayes vs Kayla Hayes, Judgment Entry: Order of publication filed. (Upon Plaintiff’s motion for good cause shown the Court does hereby order that the defendant Kayla Hayes be served publication in the People’s Defender for six successive weeks.)

April 10, 2020

Civil Division

Capital One Bank (USA) Na vs Allison B. McElroy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court grants the motion to terminate the garnishment and the garnishee is released from the mandate of the order of the garnishment, any money, held after 2/26/2020 is ordered to be returned to the defendant.)

Shawn Vogel vs Farmer’s Insurance Of Columbus, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (State hearing is continued until 7/7/20 at 12 p.m.)

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC vs Petra S. Hilderbrand, Judgment Entry: Entry withdrawing praecipe for order of sale filed. (Praecipe for order of sale is hereby ordered withdrawn on the grounds that there is a Covid-19 Mandated moratorium.)

Penny K. Hibbs vs Stephanie McCloud, Admin, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Trial date continued until 11/16 – 11/17/20 at 9 a.m.)

Loancare, LLC vs Erica M. Hackworth, Judgment Entry: Order dismissing complaint pursuant to CIV. R. 41 (A) (2) filed.

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Willard Morrison, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Motion for judicial release is denied.)

State of Ohio vs David J. Chambers, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Deadline to file response to the State is 4/9/2020)

State of Ohio vs Nicholas Gammon, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias vacated and probation hearing is set for 6/5/2020 at 1 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Tonya Pollock, Judgment Entry: Entry: Community Control termination filed. State of Ohio vs Dustin Deaton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for failure to appear for a review hearing.)

State of Ohio vs Tara Shelton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds Defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Davis, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Revocation hearing that was scheduled on 4/13/2020 has been continued due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, The revocation hearing has been rescheduled to 6/15/2020 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Thomas W. Scott, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Bond modification is granted and set at $30,000 O.R.; Probation revocation set for 6/16/20 at 12:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Kent Douglas Smalley Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the Defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Cody Ross, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing- Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss of drugs, F5, Sentenced to 2 yrs community control, 1 yr ISP, 120 Hrs Comm. service, $250 Fine, AA/NA 2 times a week, No contact with Josh Hicks or Tom Williams

State of Ohio vs Kristina Hughes, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (The Court grants the Defendant’s motion to withdraw guilty plea & rescinds the dismissal of Count 2, Defendant has entered a not guilty plea to both Counts, This matter shall be reset for trial, Joined with CRI20190116, Objections of joined hearing set for 4/8/20 at 1 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Breanna Hughes, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Hearing on objections to join for trial with co-defendant and final pretrial set for 4/8/20 at 1 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs John W. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for violating curfew and being associated with known drug users.)

State of Ohio vs Kirsten Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Investigation ordered to determine eligibility of treatment in lieu of conviction, Matter set for plea/intervention on 6/9/20 at 10 a.m.

State of Ohio vs Stephen Abrams, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter is set for plea hearing/treatment in lieu of conviction is continued until 6/17/2020 at 11 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Curfew extended to 6 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs John W. Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for violating curfew and associating with known drug users.)

State of Ohio vs Thomas Wayne Scott, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to, failure of notice of change of address, F4; Sentencing set for 6/16/20 at 12:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Sarah Shelton can withdraw and Court appoints Anthony Baker)

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Order directing the evaluation of the defendant’s mental condition at the time of the commission of the offense filed.

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Order directing the evaluation of the defendant’s competence to stand trial filed.

State of Ohio vs Sharon Sites, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Sentencing hearing set for 5/11/2020 have been continued due to COVID-19; Plea is now set for 6/1/20 at 11 a.m., Sentencing is set for 7/1/20 at 10 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Davis, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Plea hearing that was scheduled for 4/13/2020 has been continued due to the COVID 19 pandemic, The plea hearing has been rescheduled to 6/15/2020 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Victor Moss, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Motion to change address is granted.)

State of Ohio vs William Buschard Jr, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 5/6/2020 at 12:30 p.m. and Jury Trial to begin on 6/15/2020 and 6/16/2020 at 9 a.m. every day.)

Domestic Relations Division

Deborah Shoemaker Johnson vs Charles T. Shoemaker, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for review, Charles Shoemaker shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Barbara Bradford vs Bryan Bradford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Bryan Bradford shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Ryan Corbett Phipps vs Nicole Lyn Phips, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (This Case was before the Court for contempt, Nicole Smith shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Stacy Holsinger vs Shawn Holsinger, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for Contempt, Obligor excused, Obligor to pay $25.00 per month on Court costs, Shawn Holsinger shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Amanda J. Howard vs Jerry S. Creamer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Jeremy Creamer shall appear for hearing on 6/15/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Angie Lunsford vs Gary Lunsford, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Gary Lunsford II shall appear for hearing on 6/15/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Kati Henschen vs Edward J. Henschen, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to reinstate support order, It is therefore ordered that the child support obligation of the obligor Edward Henschen is set effective 3/13/2020)

Michael Wikoff vs Malinda Wikoff, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for establishment/Sentencing, Michael Wikoff shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Jason Rogers vs Trisha Rogers, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review field. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Jason Rogers shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Cheryl Egnor vs Walter R. Egnor Jr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Walter Egnor, shall appear for hearing on 6/18/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Amanda Ruth Paulin Buschelman vs Robert Buschelman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Parties are close to an agreement, Case is reset for pre-trial on 5/12/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Joshua M. Hopkins vs Christen K. Hopkins, Judgment Entry: Final decree of shared parenting final appealable order filed. (Cause came before Court upon the joint application of the parties for an order granting them share parental rights and responsibilities for the care of of minor child, Wherefore upon review of the plan the Court approves the attached shared parenting plan and grants a final decree.)

Joshua M. Hopkins vs Christen K. Hopkins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Case before Court on 3/31/2020, Prior to the hearing the parties reached agreement on all pending motions, Shared parenting plan and decree was submitted to the Court which is hereby approved.)

Joshua M. Hopkins vs Christen K. Hopkins, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (The Court adopts the Magistrate’s Decision as the Judgment of the Court)

Randall Hayslip vs Amanda Hayslip, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion by defendant and for good cause shown the pre-trial set for 4/10/2020 is hereby granted, Pretrial shall be set for 6/3/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Rex Bloomfield vs Candace Mitchell, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Motion is granted Counsel to provide Court with status of Pro Se defendant, and if his client will have corresponding witness.)

Amanda D. Menkhaus vs Richard L.E. Menkhaus, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion by Plaintiff and for good cause shown the motion to continue the Pre-trial/Final uncontested divorce set for 4/13/2020 is hereby granted, The Pre-trial/Final uncontested divorce shall be set for 6/9/2020 at 11:00 a.m., Defendant has not been served.)

Kayla D. Hess vs Brian A. Hess, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Contested divorce hearing set for 7/17/20 at 9:00 a.m., In-camera interview shall be set for 11:30 a.m.)

Joanne Lee Wait vs Eric Lynn Wait, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown it is hereby ordered that this matter shall be continued to 6/15/2020 at 1:00 p.m.)

Melinda Richendollar vs Matthew Richendollar, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance filed. (This matter is before the Court Sua Sponte regarding the prt hearing currently scheduled on 4/21/2020 at 9:30 a.m., Pursuant to the Emergency order, This Case shall be continued to 6/8/2020 at 3 p.m.)

Logan McIntosh vs Renee McIntosh, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce (Final appealable order) filed. (Divorce is granted to both)

Logan McIntosh vs Renee McIntosh, Judgment Entry: Final Decree of shared parenting final appealable order filed.

Marcus Callahan vs Tiffani Callahan, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance filed. (This matter is before the Court SUA Sponte regarding the prt hearing currently scheduled on 4/27/2020 at 1 p.m., Pursuant to the Emergency order, The Pre-trial/Final hearing is scheduled to 6/3/2020 at 2:30 p.m.)

Bobbi Potts vs Randy Potts, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Matter before the Court pursuant to the Divorce hearing currently set for 4/6/2020, Defendant requested a continuance, Defendant has failed to comply with pre-trial order, Plaintiff is to review documents she submitted and file corrected documents, Defendant must pay Court costs prior to next hearing and comply with all Pretrial orders previously issued, Case is continued for final hearing on contested

Douglas A. Culp Jr vs Kelly Lynn Wootten, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance field. (This matter is before the Court for SUA Sponte regarding the prt hearing currently scheduled on 4/21/2020 10:00 a.m., Pursuant to the emergency order of 3/20/2020, This Case shall be continued to 6/12/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Michael Stephenson vs Helene Stephenson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance filed. (Matter before Court SUA Sponte regarding the prt hearing currrently set on 4/13/2020, Pursuant to emergency order of 3/20/2020 this Case shall be continued, Case is continued for Pretrial/Final hearing on 6/8/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Darrell L. Davis vs Eva M. Davis, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance Filed. (This Matter is before the Court SUA sponte regarding the prt hearing currently scheduled on 4/21/2020 at 10:30 p.m., Pursuant to the emergency order, The case is continued to 6/12/2020 at 1:30 p.m.)

Sharon Edmisten vs Aaron Edmisten, Judgment Entry: Entry filed. (Upon motion of defendant and for good cause shown the within matter is hereby continued to 7/17/2020 at 1 p.m.) Affidavit for temporary orders without oral hearing, Copy of Sole/Shared support computation worksheet, Copy of notice of appearance, Copy of Notice of helping children cope with family separation seminar

Samantha Hopkins vs Brian Hopkins, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Final Pretrial is set for 8/4/2020 at 1 p.m., Case is set for contested divorce on 8/18/2020 at 8:00 a.m.)

Monica R. Barlow vs David W. Barlow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court due to notice for ACCSEA that there was defects in the child support order submitted by Counsel for plaintiff in this matter, wherefore the Court orders that no later than 4/17/2020 at 4 p.m., Counsel shall submit in amended shared parenting plan and decree to the Court)

Phillip C. Durr IV vs Chelsea L. Durr, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before the Court due to notice from ACCSEA that there was defects in the child support order submitted by Counsel for Plaintiff in this matter, Wherefore the Court orders that no later than 4/17/2020 at 4 p.m., Counsel for Plaintiff shall submit an amended shared parenting plan and decree to the Court)

Richard Joshua Phillips vs Crystal Ann Phillips, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (The motion is granted Counsel must contact other Pro Se party and advise the Court how she will be appearing if she will not be at the Counsel’s office, Counsel shall provide her with or fill out for her a form AC-011.)

Lola A. Pownall vs Robbie A. Pownall, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (This motion is granted Counsel to advise Court whether Pro Se Petitioner to husband will also be in his office.)

Shannon M. Tolliver vs Isaiah J. Osborne, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance Filed. (This matter is before the Court SUA Sponte regarding this hearing currently scheduled on 4/20/20 at 9 a.m., Pursuant to the Emergency order this Case shall be continued to 6/12/2020 at 2:30 p.m.)