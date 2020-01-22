Thomas A Dulaney, 66 years, of Otway, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Thomas was born in McComb, Mississippi, on Sept. 17, 1953, the son of the late James and Naomi (Lowe) Dulaney.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas is survived by his loving companion, Robin Miller; and by his three sons, Michael Dulaney of Seaman, Jeremiah Dulaney of Peebles, and Thomas Dulaney of Peebles. Thomas also leaves behind two brothers, James Dulaney of Kansas and Bill Dulane, of Colorado; and four sisters, Carol Lomeli of Arizona, Hazel Pearsall of Leipsic, Ohio, Sheila Stephens of Louisiana, and Verna Eagleson of Leipsic, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, with Charles Brewer officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Fridayfrom 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.