Kym A. Capovilla, 61 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kym was born in New York, on April 23, 1958, the daughter of the late Rudy and Marie Capovilla.

Kym was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Mike Carpenter, whom she married on Oct. 31, 2011. She also leaves two daughters, Cindy Carpenter of Williamsburg and Heather Carpenter of Cincinnati; a stepson, Michael Carpenter of Amelia; and several nieces and nephews. Kym will be missed by her seven step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

According to Kym’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.