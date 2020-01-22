Michele ” Shelly” Marie Niece, 54, of Leesburg, Ohio, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Terre Haute, Ind. on April 3, 1965 to the late Kenneth W. and Brenda (Hill) Niece.

Michele is survived by her children: Alan W “A.W.” (Brooke) Bowman II of Hilliard, Ohio, Autumn Bowman, and Brooklyn Niece, both of Leesburg; her grandchildren: Peyton Scott and Kerrigan Bowman; her brother, Buddy (Dorcas) Niece of West Union, Ohio; and her former husband, Alan Bowman.

A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Lamb will be officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 4- 6 p.m. at the church.