Michael Newman, 69 years, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Mike was born in Kankakee, Ill. on July 10, 1950, the son of the late William and Shirley (Corrill) Newman. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene University, and worked as a teacher with the Bright Local School District. Mike was a member of the Wesley Chapel Community Church, as well as a locally licensed minister.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Cox. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Forsythe) Newman, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1978, and a brother, William (Kathleen) Newma, of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Wesley Chapel Community Church, in Winchester, Ohio, with Rick Cole officiating. Burial followed at the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wesley Chapel Community Church, 860 Redkey Road, Winchester, Ohio 45697.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.