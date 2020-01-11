Betsy Ann Burgess, 92, of Manchester, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at her home. She was born July 13, 1927 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Harry J. and Margaret (Cole) Grimsley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Burgess, Jr. on Aug. 30, 1994; her brother; Daniel Robert Grimsley; and sisters Doris Young and Alice McCreary.

Betsy is survived by two nieces, Sharon Boden and Ann Black; Sharon’s grandsons, Christopher and Anthony Boden; her great nieces (Ann’s daughters), Stephanie, Sarah, and Shannon; and her special friends: Renee, Kelsey, Kayla, and Whitley.

A funeral service will be held for Betsy at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. American Legion Auxiliary services will be held at 1 p.m. followed by Eastern Star services. Rev. John Greenlee and Rev. Dale Little will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

