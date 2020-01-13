Junior G. Monroe, age 83 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at The University of Cincinnati Hospital. Junior was born Jan. 12, 1936 in Peebles, Ohio to the late Oscar and Linda (Cadwallader) Monroe.

Mr. Monroe was a member of the Peebles and West Union Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, and a former deputy for Warren County and South Lebanon Police Departments.

Survivors include four sons, Ronnie Dale Monroe of Trenton, Ohio, Gary Wayne Monroe and Patty of West Chester, Ohio, Terry Lee Monroe of Lebanon, Ohio, and David Keith Monroe of Peebles, Ohio; sister, Vivian Turner of St. Paris, Ohio; two brothers, Kenneth Skip Monroe of Peebles, Ohio and Ralph Monroe of Urbana, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Masonic services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with funeral services to follow with Tim Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery with a military graveside service by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Monroe’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.