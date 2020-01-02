By Mark Carpenter-

The boys consolation game of the 2019 Holiday Classic pitted the same two schools as the girls game, with the West Union Dragons facing off with the Manchester Greyhounds, both coming off losses in the semi-final round. To claim the third place contest, the Dragons used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Greyhounds for a 64-38 victory.

Both teams started slow offensively in the first quarter on Saturday night, combining for just 16 points, 10 of those belonging to the Dragons. West Union got a three-pointer from Brycen Staten and two buckets from Cameron Campbell and held a 10-6 lead after one period.

The Dragons began to find the range offensively in the second eight-minute span, with the combination of Campbell and Zane Kingsolver combining for 14 points in the second quarter. Toss in baskets from Clayton Jones and Braxton Blanton and it all added up to a 28-17 halftime lead for West Union.

Though his team was behind on the scoreboard, the third quarter was a highlight for Manchester’s Brayden Young, who fired in four buckets and two free throws in the third frame. Behind Young’s performance, the Greyhounds outscored the Dragons 12-9 but still trailed 37-29 headed to the fourth.

If there were any doubts about this contest’s outcome, the Dragons took care of that with a big 27-point fourth quarter explosion, with Campbell and Kingsolver again the sparks, combining this time for 18 points. The Hounds got an Isaiah Scott three-pointer in the final period, but not much else as a 27-7 final period to cruise home with the 64-38 win.

Campbell led the Dragons and all scorers with 25 points as West Union improved to 5-3 on the year. Kingsolver added 17 points and was named to the All-Classic Team.

Manchester was paced by 15 points from Scott, who was selected to the All-Classic Team. Young added 12 for the Hounds, who dropped to 1-7 for the season.

Manchester

6 11 12 9— 38

West Union

10 18 9 27 —64

Manchester (38): McDonald 2 1-3 5, Young 5 2-2 12, Ricketts 1 2-2 4, Scott 4 6-7 15, Hayslip 1 0-0 2, Team 14 5-7 38.

W. Union (64): Jones 2 0-0 5, Staten 1 1-2 4, Blanton 1 0-0 2, P. Jarvis 2 1-1 5, Gibson 0 2-2 2, Runyan 1 0-2 2, Campbell 10 2-2 25, Kingsolver 8 0-1 17, Team 22 6-10 64.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (1)- Scott 1

W. Union (6)- Jones 1, Staten 1, Campbell 3, Kingsolver 1