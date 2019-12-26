Allen Pence, age 93 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Dec. 15, 1926 in Winchester, Ohio, the son of the late Grover and Faye (Ayers) Pence.

He was a farmer and a World War II US Army veteran. He was also a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church, owner and operator of Pence Egg Farm, drove a bus for 32 years for the Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, was a member of Gideons, and was on the Federal Land Bank Board.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Pence in 2011; one son, Robert Pence; one daughter, Gladys Pence; and three sisters, (twin sister) Alice Craig, Jean Thompson, and Wilma Vance.

Allen is survived by one son, Roger Pence and wife Debbie of Winchester; three daughters, Glenna Reynolds and husband Bob of Venice, Fla., Gloria Gill and husband Terry of Parma, Ohio, and Gay Lynn Shipley and husband Robbie of Winchester; one sister, Carolyn Reeves of Dayton; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Greg Roberts will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 5- 8 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to the Winchester United Methodist Church, PO Box 123, Winchester, OH 45697.