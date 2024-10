Lucinda Reynolds, 68 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her residence, after an extended illness.

Lucinda was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 9, 1951, to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Collins) Reynolds.

Lucinda was a corporate lawyer until her retirement. She attended the Peebles United Methodist Church, and she belonged to Capa and First Link.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.