Ruth Nixon, age 89 of Enon,Ohio passed away Saturday Dec. 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 17, 1930 in Blue Creek, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wesley and Rosetta (Campbell) Brown.

Ruth attended Fairborn First Church of Christ and she enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bud” Nixon; son, Dennis; four brothers, Otis, Carl, Clarence, and Ronald; and a sister, Violet.

Ruth is survived by three children, Patricia (Lee) Siler, Michael (Terri) Nixon, and Robyn (Tara) Nixon; seven grandchildren, Nikki (Mike) Doherty, Toni (Sheri) Nixon, Kyle Nixon, Ashley (Rob) Lane, Marissa (Scott) Brickey, Michaela (Dave) Wehr, and Laura (Chris) Todd; 11 great-grandchildren and two on the way; brother, Russell (Emily) Brown; sister, Faye (Albert) Parker; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family received friends on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn. The family also received friends on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon in the Bethlehem Church of Christ in Winchester, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial followed in the Kirker Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary.