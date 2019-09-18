Gina Kristin (Ryan) Anderson, 51 years, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gina was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 1967, to G. William Ryan and Imogene (Johnson) Ryan. Gina enjoyed working with a variety of handcrafting mediums, especially jewelry making.

Gina is survived by her husband, Russell Anderson, whom she married on April 17, 1993. She also leaves behind her parents, G. William Ryan of Peebles, and Imogene Ryan of Peebles; her father- and mother-in-law, Douglas and Susan Anderson of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; as well as many friends, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Missionary Evangelical Church of Christ, with Gina’s father, Pastor G. William Ryan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours beginning at 11 a.m. until the service time, at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

