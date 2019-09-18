Wilma Mae (Shumaker) Gilpin, 81 of Seaman, Ohio passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in the care of the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Unit in Seaman, Ohio. She was born in Cherry Fork, Ohio on Dec. 19, 1937 to the late Glenn and Mary (Suiters) Shumaker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Rose Neu and Annie Marrs; brother, Howard Suiters; grandchildren, Wilma Gilpin, Jeremy Gilpin and Carolynn Newton; niece, Betsy Thacker and nephews, Russell and Dale Marrs.

Wilma is survived by her children: Larry (Joyce) Gilpin of Blue Creek, Ohio, Rita (Harold) Thacker of Seaman, Roger Gilpin of Winchester, Ohio, Leslie Gilpin of Seaman, Kathy Pollard of Wilmington, Ohio and Donnie (Cindy) Gilpin of West Union, Ohio; sister, Betty (Bill) Thacker of Winchester; brother, Charlie (Mary Jane) Shumaker of Winchester; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren;brothers-in-law, John Neu of Aberdeen, Ohio and Russell Marrs of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Wilma was a homemaker. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in West Union.

The visitation is from 11 a.m.- noon on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at noon with Pastor Tim Carter officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork.