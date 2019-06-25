Larry Richard Morgan, 64, of West Union, Ohio died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1954 in Maysville, Ky. to the late Charles and Emma (Hook) Morgan.

Larry was a 1973 Manchester High School graduate. He was a 42-year member of Ohio Labor Union Local 265 and was an Army Veteran. He was raised as a Catholic. Larry loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a good hearted person and would give anything to help someone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Tom Morgan, Paul Morgan, and Ronald Morgan.

Larry is survived by his loving wife: Donna Sue (Baker) Morgan of West Union, Ohio; his children: Antonio Wade (Kristi) Morgan of Manchester, Ohio and Amy Renee Morgan of West Union, Ohio; his grandchild, Cody Allen Morgan of Manchester, Ohio; his siblings, Linda (Kirk) Beckett, Vicki (Michael) Fuson, Mark (Nancy) Morgan, and Joe Morgan; his brother-in-law HC (Ronda) Baker; his sisters-in-law, Carol Morgan and Tracey Morgan; his cousin, Chris Adamson; and many other family members and friends.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Larry at the Manchester Community Building on Wednesday, June 26, from 4:30- 7 p.m.