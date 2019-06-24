Edith Jessie Cummins, 73 of Hillsboro, formally of Seaman, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1946 in Jessamine County, Ky., the daughter of the late Hugh and Lucille (Humphrey) Cummins. Besides her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Waldron, Jr. on March 5, 1999 and granddaughter, Stephanie Epperson.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Faye (John) Epperson of Alaska; grandsons, Steven, Joseph and Isaiah Epperson; great grandchild, Aiden Epperson; aunt, Alice Newton of West Union; sister-in-law Jill Humphrey of Peebles; dear friend, Evelyn Powell of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Youngsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 16551 St. Rt. 247 in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.
Funeral services are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.
Donations can be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati.
To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com
