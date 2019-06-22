By Austin Rust-

A young man was reported missing June 14 near Winchester, and found later the same day.

The 21-year old and his father, “took off chasing a cat – their cat – that had gone across the road,” said Mike Estep, Fire Chief of the Peebles Volunteer Fire Department.

“The boy ended up getting separated from his father,” Estep continued, “and ended up clear through the woods into somebody’s field. It was way back off of State Route 136, and he came out on Horner Road. He stopped on Horner Road to ask for some directions, and went to US-62.”

“He asked someone else in that vicinity for directions, and ended up taking US-62 to Fincastle Road,” said Estep. “He was then located on Fincastle Road by a Brown County K-9 officer.”

An outpouring of local support arrived in Winchester soon after the report was made to help with the search, including local residents and townsfolk of the Winchester area. The young man was reported missing at around 2:45 p.m., and found just after 6 p.m.

“We ended up calling in several fire departments,” said Estep. “We had several ATVs and UTVs. Fire personnel were roaming the woods, roaming the roads, and roaming the fields.”

Emergency service crews from Peebles, Paint Creek, Scott Township, Franklin Township, Manchester, and Sardinia were among those who arrived to help with the search. Other crews were en route when the young man was found.

Aside from a few small scratches and abrasions sustained while navigating the rough terrain, the young man was found to be in good condition by EMS, and returned to his family.