By Austin Rust-

Members of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met for a regular meeting on June 17 to discuss improvements and additions to the school district.

First, it was announced that the school district had received an Ohio Auditor of State Award for “excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and compliance with applicable laws for the fiscal year ended 2018.”

A necessary upgrade to the chilling systems in the district high schools was then discussed.

“At least a couple of years ago, we did a pretty thorough facility assessment, which culminated in a report and a strategic plan as far as building and facility improvements,” said Steve Wolfe, Facilities Manager. “One of the things in the study we found was that our chiller units, which provide all of the air conditioning for our high schools, were nearing the end of their life cycle.”

“We’re talking about a 2019 – 2020 high school chilling plant upgrade,” said Bob Haun of Prodigy Building Solutions, “We’re also talking about some fans going into the high schools. It will span into the winter, with no interruption of cooling to the students.”

“Right now, what you guys have is chillers that are at the end of their life,” Haun continued, “and the refrigerant that they use has been phased out – they don’t make it anymore.”

The purpose of the high-volume low-speed fans, which will be put in the gymnasium, is not just to cool. They will also distribute heat caught near the ceiling to the floor.

The Board of Education agreed to move forward with the upgrades. Bob Haun and his team at Prodigy Building Solutions will make the improvements.

The total cost of the project will be $1, 484, 400 for all three high school buildings. The high-volume low-speed fans will be installed in August, and demolition will begin to make way for the new chillers in November. The new chillers arrive in January, and installation will take about a month for each building. The project is set to be finished in April.

A proposed cyber security club was the next major point of discussion.

Todd Mitchell, IST Program Instructor & Technology Coordinator at the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center, spoke to the Board about the program.

“Basically, it stems out of – there’s zero percent unemployment in cyber security,” said Mitchell. “There are a lot of jobs that aren’t being filled.”

Through the Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee at ohioc3.org, whose goal is, “to provide a collaborative environment to develop a stronger cybersecurity infrastructure and workforce”, students in the program will be able to work within a cyber (test) range to develop their skills.

Internships will also be available to students with IT skills through INTERalliance.

“INTERalliance, basically, is a club that finds internships for people in the IT field,” Mr. Mitchell explained. “They find internships (for students) in the summer between their junior and senior years, and also in the summer between their senior year and college, or a job.”

Members of the Board were excited to hear the idea, and await Mr. Mitchell’s formal proposal to vote on the cyber security club’s creation.