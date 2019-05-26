Juanita Wyatt, age 88 years of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Mrs. Wyatt was born on Sept. 7, 1930, the daughter of the late William and Thelma (Reed) Garland in Frankfort, Ky.

Mrs. Wyatt was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Manchester, Ohio.

Survivors include her loving husband, Lowell Wyatt of West Union, Ohio; one son, Bill Wyatt and Sooka of Panama City Beach, Florida; two daughters, Debbie Witte and Thom of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Terri Jones and Glenn of Oxford, Ohio; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Garland both of Kentucky; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Wyatt’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.