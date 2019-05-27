Ricky R. Miller, age 62, of Wrightsville, died at Adams County Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on Dec. 26, 1956 in Maysville, Ky., the son of Ralph Miller and Verna (McClanahan) Hughes. Ricky was a graduate from Manchester High School, class of 1975. He retired from West Union High School after many years as a custodian. Ricky was a member of the Wrightsville Boat Club and the Quail Forever Club. As a young boy, he accepted Christ and was baptized at the Aberdeen Baptist Church and later on was rededicated. Ricky loved hunting and fishing in his free time.

Ricky was preceded in death by his companion, Sharon Kay Bradford. He is survived by his mother, Verna (Larry) Hughes of West Union; his father, Ralph (Linda) Miller of Aberdeen; his siblings, Tina (Bill) Mullikin of West Union, Gary (Janet) Miller of West Union, and Julie (Mike) Staley of Aberdeen; his companion, Brenda Jackson; his step-siblings, Larry Dean (Lisa) Hughes of Mississippi, Pamela (Mitch) Wiginton of Mississippi, and Gregory Hughes of Mississippi; his nieces and nephew, Kara (Justin) Johnson, Krista Mullikin, and Garrett Miller; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service for Ricky will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at the funeral home from 6 – 8 p.m. Burial will take place at Kirker Cemetery. Rev. Darrell Myers will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made in Ricky’s name to Adams County Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center (230 Medical Center Dr, Seaman, OH 45679).