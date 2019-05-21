Lester L. Ball, 65 years of Winchester, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his residence. Lester was born Sept, 7, 1953 in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Charles J. and Wanda I. (Marrs) Ball. Beside his parents, Lester was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Huffman and Violet Ball.

Lester is survived by one brother, Donald Ball of Winchester; five sisters, Joan Newman of Gibsonburg, Ohio, June Conway of Winchester, Ohio, Freda Tolle of West Union, Ohio, Roberta Ball of Ironton, Ohio, and Sharon Gilpin of West Union, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service for Lester will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel in Winchester. Rev. Steve Bankhead will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.

Family requests memorials to the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel, P.O. Box 187, Winchester, OH. 45697.