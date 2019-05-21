Terry L. Scott, 51, of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Unit in Seaman, Ohio. He was born Jan. 4, 1968 in West Union, Ohio, to the late Charles and Phyllis (Adams) Scott. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Scott.

Terry is survived by his sister, Yvonne (Jerry) Manley of Peebles, Ohio; nephews, David (Crystal) Reeves and Joseph (Linda) Taylor, both of West Union; great nieces, Amber Reeves and Tara Wuebben; great nephews, David (Kayla) Reeves, Jay (Ronnie) Reeves, Joey (Misty) Taylor, and Michael (Jessika) Taylor; five great great nieces; seven great great nephews, and a host of friends.

Terry was a 1986 graduate of West Union High School. He was a machinist for 24 years at Emerson Manufacturing in Erlanger and Maysville, Ky. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was younger. Family was everything to him. Terry’s biggest enjoyment in life was watching his nieces and nephews grow and play.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Whaley officiating. Burial will be at the West Union Cemetery in West Union.