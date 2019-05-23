Daniel L. Johnson, 62 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his residence.

Dan was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on June 13, 1956, the son of the late Clarence and Reva (Borah) Johnson. Dan worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Turner and Son Bowling League.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Edna (Young) Johnson, whom he married on Sept. 28, 2002. He also leaves behind a son, Brandon (Courtney) Johnson of Bethel; a stepson, Jason Young of Blanchester; four stepdaughters, Nicole (Chad) James of Blanchester, Mandee Hutchens of Cincinnati, Jessica (Tyler) Steele of Waynesville, and Vicki (Russ) Hutchens-Blackburn of Wilmington; two brothers, Mike Johnson of Arizona and Chris Johnson of Peebles, a sister, Judy Meade of Peebles; an uncle, Walter (Carloyn) Johnson of Chillicothe; and an aunt, Ruth Miracle, of Kentucky. Dan’s passing will be mourned by his 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dennis Eury.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Ste. 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, or online at [https://vitascommunity%20connection.org/community-connection]https://vitascommunity connection.org/community-connection.