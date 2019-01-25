By Patricia Beech-

The central committee of the Adams County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Olde Wayside Inn in West Union to choose a new Adams County Commissioner.

The appointment will fill the vacancy left by Representative Brian Baldridge, who was elected to the Ohio House in the Nov. 2018 mid-term election.

Candidates interested in filling the vacated Commissioner’s seat were required to submit applications to the Republican Central Committee by Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The applicants were asked questions such as whether they’ve run for office, if they’re involved in any court actions or have liens or judgements against them, and whether they’ve consistently met their financial obligations such as paying property taxes and child support payments on time.

According to Hart Wallingford, Executive Committee Chairman for the county’s Republican Party, each applicant was also required to provide a complete background check to the Central Committee members, along with his or her voting record and driver’s license.

“It’s a very important decision,” says Wallingford. “All the committee members want to know as much as they can about each candidate before they make their final choice.”

All Central Committee members were given copies of each application to consider and study before casting their final votes on the 31st.

Wallingford said he was very satisfied with the field of applicants who came forward.

“We’re very happy we have such qualified candidates to choose from, however, it does make it a more difficult decision,” he told the Defender in a phone interview on Monday. “These are ‘people jobs’ that require diplomatic skill. We’re looking for a candidate who is able to talk with people, but more importantly we want a candidate who knows how to listen to people because that’s a big part of a Commissioner’s job – listening and helping people solve problems.”

Wallingford said the applicants were also asked to identify Adams County’s opportunities and challenges and to offer possible solutions where appropriate.

The applicants for Commissioner include: Barbara A. Moore of Winchester; Dane R. Clark of West Union; Randy N. Chandler of West Union; Joseph Wright of Seaman; Troy L. Dotson of Seaman; and Troy Jolly of Manchester.

Applicants must win a majority of committee votes to be selected.

After choosing an applicant for the Commissioner’s seat, the committee will also vote to choose a Board of Elections member and three new Central Committee members.

To be eligible for appointment, the person must be of the same political party as the member being replaced.

The Defender on Monday asked each of the applicants why they are seeking the Commissioner’s seat; what they believe are the county’s most immediate and long term needs; what they would most like to accomplish if selected by the Central Committee; and what knowledge, skills, and education they bring to the Board of Commissioners.

The Defender will publish the applicants’ responses in two separate Wednesday editions: The first featuring Dane Clark, Joseph Wright, and Troy Dotson, and the second focusing on Barbara Moore, Troy Jolly, and Randy Chandler.

Joseph Wright

Joseph Wright of Seaman is a lifelong resident of Adams County and a Territory Sales Manager for the Kent Nutrition Group. He is a graduate of the Leadership Adams program and has earned a Business Management degree. He currently serves on the Adams County CIC Board of Directors, the Adams County Senior Fair Board, the Adams County Community Advisory Committee, and the Session for the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. He currently resides in Seaman with his wife, Anyssa and their daughters, Adison and Olivia.

Wright says he would bring an open mind to the Commissioner’s seat, as well as the ability to listen to others and make educated and thoughtful decisions.

He says he feels a personal responsibility to help his community thrive. He has run for the Commissioner’s seat in the past, and says he had planned to do so again.

“I am not the kind of person who sits on the side lines and complains about what is happening,” he told the Defender on Monday. “I want to be involved helping where ever I can. I have the work ethic, the drive to succeed, and the available funds to run in two years to retain the Commissioner’s seat if I am appointed by the Central Committee.”

Wright believes job creation is one of the county’s most immediate needs. He says developing local infrastructure is key to attracting industries to the region.

“With the natural gas pipeline that is going to be coming into the north side of the county, along with the Winchester Industrial property that has just been purchased by the Adams County CIC Board, we have a good opportunity to attract businesses to our county in the near future,” he said. “Along with that, we need to develop a skilled work force for industries that are thinking about locating in Adams County.”

He also cites the drug epidemic and jail overcrowding as two of the county’s most challenging problems.

“I do not know what the fix is for these problems,” he admits, but adds, “I am willing to listen to our other elected officials and the community to try to find solutions where ever we can.”

A former local business owner, Wright believes his past business experience will be a plus for the Board of Commissioners.

“I know what it’s like to be the consumer as well as the company,” he says. “I will use my business experience to work with all of the offices in our county, as well as its communities and residents.”

Troy L. Dotson

Troy Dotson is a lifelong resident of Adams County who serves on the Board of the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He grew up on a small farm in the Seaman area and attended North Adams High School. He was a 4-H member for several years, served in the U.S. Air Force, and worked 14 years for the Adams County Hospital. Additionally, he has been involved in several ministries both locally and internationally, pastoring in Adams County, while also serving as volunteer chaplain for local organizations, and Board President for the Mt. Hope Bible Camp

Dotson ran for a seat on the Board of Commissioners in the 2016 election. He believes his work ethic and pastoring experiences have prepared him to take on the position.

“I decided to apply for the vacant Commissioner’s seat because it is one thing to have concerns about something and it’s a whole other thing to roll up your sleeves and get involved,” he says. “For several years I have encouraged others to get involved in areas of influence that help shape our culture. Having been raised in Adams County all my life and now raising my own family here, I see it is even more important to build and protect our heritage for those that choose to do the same thing.”

Dotson believes the county has four main challenges to overcome: limited employment opportunities; poverty and the social issues it creates; limited senior citizens and Veterans programs and resources; and limited access to and understanding of current assets.

He says the county needs to expand employment opportunities.

“With the recent closing of the power plants we need local employment that allows families to thrive,” he says. “Not just survive.”

He points to a “poverty mindset” which he believes leads to drug trafficking, addictions, and other social issues.

“Growing up with limited resources often times causes us to limit our real potential,” he says. “I know Adams Countians have great potential because we do know how to succeed. I want to clearly communicate and encourage others to not limit themselves because of their circumstances but see these circumstances as the fuel or motivation that allows them to reach beyond their current limitations.”

Dotson says he’ll apply the Golden Rule when governing, especially when making decisions that effect senior citizens and veterans programs and resources.

“If we treat others how we would like to be treated, then taking care of our senior citizens and veterans is a model for those that will one day take care of you,” he says. “The world causes people so much fear and many are afraid that one day they will be forgotten. It is a must that we model to our children the importance in our busy lives to take time and honor those who made so many sacrifices so we may have the many blessings we enjoy today. “

Dotson warns it is essential that county leaders understand the true value of the area’s current assets, infrastructure, and resources.

“It seems it is always a given that we accept that we have limited access to things because we live in Adams County. Often times when we do have resources, but we don’t take time to understand their true value. All this can lead to a degraded infrastructure and limited resources.”

Dotson says he would better utilize and co-labor with Adams County’s Christian Faith Family, and other ministries at large.

He says there is an “army of people capable of assisting with filling the gap and off-setting the burdens that have been assumed by government structures”.

He also wants to create strategies that will protect and effectively use local resources.

“We need to have discussions and plan the best way to protect our resources,” he says. “Not only the people, but our land and rural living, agriculture, natural resources, along with industry.”

Dotson says he will look beyond the county’s borders to help fill the demand for resources.

“I want to learn more about the resources we have here locally in Adams County and make sure we are doing our best to make use of them for the county’s benefit. And, when needed, find those things we currently don’t have locally and reach outside of our community to allow us to best meet the needs of Adams County.”

If selected by the committee, Dotson hopes to work with others to create a clear vision for the future of Adams County.

“I’m not saying we don’t already have a great vision for Adams County, but I am saying I believe we can make it greater. If given the chance I want to be a part of helping with that vision and Adams County’s future.

Dane R. Clark

If selected to fill the vacated commissioner’s seat, Dane R. Clark will bring 40 years of professional business experience to the table. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police, then moved on to the Goodyear Atomic Corporation before being hired by GE Aviation.

While at GE, he was a business leader responsible for manpower allocations and budgets. He also developed, managed and was accountable for operation budgets ranging from $20 -$25 million and nearly $10 million designated for Plant & Equipment (P&E) annually.

He was also a Compliance and Integrity Site Leader for 30 years at GE conducting training, policy reviews, policy concern investigations, and import/export regulations.

In recent years, he has acted as community and government liaison for the GE Peebles Test Operation facility in Peebles. In that role he conducted business with elected officials from Adams, Brown, Scioto, and Highland Counties in Ohio and from Mason and Lewis Counties in Kentucky. Additionally, he has worked closely with local college presidents from both Ohio and Kentucky.

His role as liaison also brought him to the table for meetings with state and national legislators like Ohio State Representative Terry Johnson, Ohio State Senator Joe Uecker and former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

Additionally, he represented GE in Washington D.C. and met with Senator Rob Portman, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, and Sherrod Brown.

Clark also has working relationships with several state agencies including the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Means Jobs, Ohio Department of Commerce, and Rural Hospital Development

He currently serves on the Adams County Regional Medical Center Board of Directors as Vice Chairman and the Leadership Adams Board of Directors as a board member.

Clark was graduated from Morehead State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology. He is a Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

He says his recent retirement from GE Aviation opened the door to public service.

“I now have the time to commit myself full time to the County Commissioner role,” Clark says. “I’m not taking the responsibilities or challenges lightly. I’m eager to begin moving Adams County forward.”

Clark believes bolstering the local economy is the necessary first step to future growth.

“Adams County’s most immediate need focuses on financial stability due to the recent loss of the power generating plants,” he says. “The long-term needs of Adams County require infrastructure assessments to identify and establish a 10-year improvement plan.”

If selected he says his primary goal will be job creation, and he intends to learn from the experiences of other counties.

“Employment takes priority,” he says. “I think that partnering with and/or leveraging the best practices we see from surrounding counties (including Kentucky) to grow employment opportunities would be a valuable accomplishment at this current time.”