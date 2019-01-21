Betty J. Riggs, 80 years of Winchester, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth.

Betty was born Aug. 31, 1938 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl H. and Thelma G. (Jackson) Shell.

Betty was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church where she served as the Church Treasurer. Betty worked at the Wilson Children’s Home in West Union for several years and was the Winchester Village Town Clerk.

On Feb. 21, 1959 she was united in marriage to Vincent R. Riggs, who survives. Betty is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Jeff Brown of Seaman; two grandchildren, David (Melissa) Brown and Jill (Sam) Lahmers; four great grandchildren, Hunter and Caleb Brown, Levi and Avery Lahmers; and one sister; Sandy (Donald) Roberts of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at the Winchester United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Roberts officiating.

Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Winchester United Methodist Church, 70 Washington Street, Winchester, OH 45697.