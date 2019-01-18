Eva Marie (Francis) Smith, 60, of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Unit in Seaman, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mabel (Doan) Francis.

Eva is survived by her husband, Rick Smith of Manchester; children: Eugene (Delena Embry) Day of Cincinnati, Ohio, Katherine Day of Manchester, Dennis (Amy) Day of Manchester and Eva (Darrell) Davis of Seaman, Ohio; sisters, Edna (Ray) Ricketts and Barbara (Rob) Smith both of Manchester;

brothers, James (Diane) Francis, Jr. and Eugene (Sherry) Francis both of Manchester, and David (Wanda) Francis of West Union, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Eva was a member of the Riverside Church and attended as long as her health permitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

The visitation is from 6 -8 p.m. on Friday Jan. 18, 2019 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is Saturday Jan. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Cook and Pastor Terry Whaley officiating. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester .