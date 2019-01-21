Kathy E Stamper, 62 years of Peebles, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital-Anderson in Cincinnati.

Kathy was born on Feb. 20, 1956 in Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Price. Kathy worked as a cashier for Kroger. She attended the Peebles Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle Dowdney. She is survived by her husband, Ron Stamper; a daughter, Desiree (Micheal) Manfredi of Florida; and a son, Jackson Reeves of Florida. Kathy is also survived by two sisters, Sherry Morrison of South Carolina and Patty Dawn of Cincinnati; and two brothers, Steve Price of Virginia and Mark Price of Cincinnati. Kathy’s passing will be mourned by her three grandchildren, Ember Manfredi, Dashia Reeves, and Jackson Reeves, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at the Peebles Church of Christ. The service will be officiated by Jason Bohls. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family during visiting hours, from 9- 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.