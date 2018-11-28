Eugene “Buddy” Adams, Jr. age 70 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at his home. Mr. Adams was born on April 29, 1948, the son of the late Grace (Edwards) and Eugene Adams, Sr. in Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Joy Kinder Adams; a son, Eston; two brothers, Bruce and Tommy; and a niece, Maggie Adams.

Survivors include his wife Trish Adams of Winchester, whom he married on Oct. 17, 2015; two daughters, Daphane Sillett-Morton of Milford, Ohio and Stephane Adams; two sons, Dylan Adams of Amelia, Ohio and Tyler Adams of Felicity, Ohio; one sister, Linda Perry of Florida; one brother, Mark Adams; grandson Eugene Adams; step grandchildren, Larry Morton and Franklin Morton; and one great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tony Kelley and Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- noon.