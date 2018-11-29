Delpha Wilmoth, age 87 of Mowrystown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

She was born on May 1, 1931 to the late Alvin and Elsa (Alexander) Foster in Adams County, Ohio.

Delpha was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ and was a former employee of Whiteoak High School.

Delpha is survived by her grandson, Joshua (Teresa) Wilmoth; four great-grandchildren, Annie Sophia, Sydney, and Lincoln; two brothers, Arnold Foster, Robert Foster; two sisters, Lavida Hobbs and Clara Biller as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Marlin Edward Wilmoth; daughter, Mitzi Jo Wilmoth; granddaughter, Marla Lee Wilmoth; three sisters, Leota Ruble, Hazel Gelter, and Beulah May Smith; and three brothers, Wendell, John, and Lewis Foster.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Mowrystown Cemetery, with Chris Gobin officiating.

The Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Hope or the Mowrystown Church of Christ.